Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 411,811 shares.The stock last traded at $36.67 and had previously closed at $37.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $50,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

