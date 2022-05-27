Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.44.

BRO stock opened at $58.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

