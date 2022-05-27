Bunicorn (BUNI) Market Cap Hits $154,898.26

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $154,898.26 and approximately $42,234.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $794.88 or 0.02755737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00510405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

