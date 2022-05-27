Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Stonehill Capital Management LLC

Stonehill Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,839 shares during the period. Burford Capital makes up about 0.1% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,618,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after acquiring an additional 580,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 233,363 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 87,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 425.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 81,465 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BUR stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 142,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,439. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

