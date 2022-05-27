Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BURL. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.48.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $13.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.33.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $32,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

