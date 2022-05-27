Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.
NYSE BURL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.42. 52,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $142.41 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $32,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
