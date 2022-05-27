Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

NYSE BURL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.42. 52,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $142.41 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $32,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

