Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ BNR opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $250.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.33.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12,960.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 155,785 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after buying an additional 103,921 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.