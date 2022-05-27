Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Shares Down 3.5%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

BZZUF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

