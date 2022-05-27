C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Up 1,596.0% in May

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 1,596.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

C-Bond Systems stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,716. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.07. C-Bond Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

