CafeSwap Token (BREW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00

CafeSwap Token (BREW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 3% against the dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a market cap of $84,155.19 and approximately $18.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 14,161,088 coins and its circulating supply is 13,659,674 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

