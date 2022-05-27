CaixaPay Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $657.76 or 0.02307492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00517443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031856 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008967 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

