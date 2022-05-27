Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.Caleres also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

CAL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,634. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caleres currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.