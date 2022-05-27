Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.73 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of CMBM stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $13.77. 106,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,790. The firm has a market cap of $369.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 40.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at $5,183,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

