Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,968,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,096. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.43 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $32.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.