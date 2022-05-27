Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$1.75

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QUISF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.