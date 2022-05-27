Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$1.75

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QUISF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

