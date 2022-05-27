Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$226.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up C$2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$170.37. 181,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,982. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$180.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$180.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39. The company has a market cap of C$10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$161.17 and a twelve month high of C$209.15.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

