Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Trading Down 6.8%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$30.75 and last traded at C$30.96. Approximately 282,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 290,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.21.

CWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2261048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08. Insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217 in the last three months.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

