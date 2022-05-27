Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 384.6% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CBDS stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 144,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,368. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (Get Rating)
