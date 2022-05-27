Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 384.6% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBDS stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 144,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,368. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

