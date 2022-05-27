Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm Sells 6,000 Shares

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93.

Burness Kathryn Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Power alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$45.15 on Friday. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.65.

About Capital Power (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.