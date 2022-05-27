Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTAG) Short Interest Update

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTAG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capitala Finance stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTAG – Get Rating) by 196.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Capitala Finance were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CPTAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

