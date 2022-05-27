Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiol Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.47. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.