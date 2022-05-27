Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Up 533.8% in May

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 533.8% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 100,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $833.71.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.