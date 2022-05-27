Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $68.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

CRI stock opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.03.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

