Cartesi Achieves Market Cap of $101.03 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $101.03 million and $15.68 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.73 or 0.02024456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00513781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00032408 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,825,971 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

