Cascade Acquisition (NYSE:CAS) Stock Price Up 0%

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS – Get Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 107,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 61,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAS. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as alternative lending, asset management, business process outsourcing, housing and commercial real estate finance, insurance, and tech-enabled business opportunities.

