Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Up 210.0% in May

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CPAR remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,535. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.