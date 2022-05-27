Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $216.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.26. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $195.70 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Cavco Industries (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

