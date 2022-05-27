CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCCS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

CCCS opened at $8.78 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

