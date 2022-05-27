Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after buying an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,670,000 after buying an additional 1,127,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CGAU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,881. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.19%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

