Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.
NASDAQ IPSC opened at $8.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $493.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.62 and a quick ratio of 14.57.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Therapeutics (IPSC)
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.