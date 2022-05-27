Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $8.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $493.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.62 and a quick ratio of 14.57.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

