Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
