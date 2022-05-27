Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHNG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

