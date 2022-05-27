Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Up 324.4% in May

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 324.4% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHKR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 34,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,837. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 16.24%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.