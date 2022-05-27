Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP Joseph C. Geagea Sells 50,000 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.28. 10,328,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,960,299. The stock has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

