Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Down to $47.12

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.12, but opened at $45.47. Children’s Place shares last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 1,044 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $651.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.00.
In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
