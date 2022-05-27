Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Down to $47.12

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.12, but opened at $45.47. Children’s Place shares last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 1,044 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $651.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

