China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the April 30th total of 856,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $45.60.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

