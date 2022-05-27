Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

PPRQF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

