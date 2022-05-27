Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 23,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 213,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter J. Werth acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,428 shares of company stock worth $109,453.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,994 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile (NASDAQ:CING)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system and neurobiological disorders. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

