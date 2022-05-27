Citigroup Begins Coverage on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.56 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

