City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get City alerts:

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $82.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.56. City has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $86.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts anticipate that City will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of City by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of City by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in City by 130.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in City by 14.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in City by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.