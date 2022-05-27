Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) to post sales of $698.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $706.88 million. Clarivate reported sales of $445.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,444,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 over the last three months. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $547,157,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $182,013,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $240,309,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $146,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

