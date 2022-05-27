CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 79,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,496. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. CLST has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

