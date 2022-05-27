CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 79,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,496. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. CLST has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.48.
About CLST
