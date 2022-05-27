Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $7.41

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.72. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1,832 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,032 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 244,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

