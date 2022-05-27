Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $37.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $64.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

