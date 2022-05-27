Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.72) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.32) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.60 ($9.15) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

CBK opened at €8.03 ($8.54) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.07. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.01 ($5.33) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.53.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

