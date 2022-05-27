Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT Lowered to CHF 150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 165 to CHF 150 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.20.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

