Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCU. Scotiabank downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.
NYSE CCU opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $21.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 92.75%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
