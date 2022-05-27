Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,751.50 ($22.04).

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,775 ($22.34) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,686.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,653.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,841.98 ($23.18). The company has a market cap of £31.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($22.35) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($112,410.72).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

