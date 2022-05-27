Compass Point Lowers Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $25.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.78.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

