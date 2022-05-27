CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CompoSecure Inc. is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc., formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMPO. B. Riley lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CMPO opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Wilk acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,592,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,700,340.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,353,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,965,251.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 862,050 shares of company stock worth $6,200,359 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

