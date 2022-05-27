Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is Beaconlight Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140,748 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for 6.0% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Constellium worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $42,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,254. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.91. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.